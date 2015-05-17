(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI May 17 Saudi Arabia's bourse rose broadly
in early trade on Sunday, and Egypt's market also edged up after
last week's sell-off in Cairo driven by speculation that the
country might eventually be excluded from MSCI's emerging
markets index.
The main Saudi index climbed 0.5 percent to 9,783
points as most stocks rose. Last week it confirmed technical
support on its 200-day average, now at 9,566 points, and it
faces chart resistance at its April peak of 9,897 points.
Al Tayyar Travel Group, which was the only
addition to MSCI's new Saudi Arabian index last week, jumped 2.8
percent.
PetroRabigh added 0.6 percent after restarting a
vacuum distillation unit following unscheduled maintenance at
its 400,000 barrel per day oil refinery.
Egypt's index rose 0.4 percent after hitting a
five-month low on Thursday in a broad sell-off. MSCI last week
excluded Telecom Egypt from its emerging markets
index, leaving only three Egyptian stocks in it, which some
analysts believe is the minimum required to maintain a presence
in the index. MSCI did not respond to an emailed request for
comment.
One item of positive news for the market, though it was not
a surprise, came from rating agency Standard and Poor's, which
revised Egypt's sovereign credit outlook to positive from
stable. The agency cited Egypt's gradual economic recovery,
supported by improving, albeit still fragile, political
stability.
