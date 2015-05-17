(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI May 17 Saudi Arabia's bourse rose broadly in early trade on Sunday, and Egypt's market also edged up after last week's sell-off in Cairo driven by speculation that the country might eventually be excluded from MSCI's emerging markets index.

The main Saudi index climbed 0.5 percent to 9,783 points as most stocks rose. Last week it confirmed technical support on its 200-day average, now at 9,566 points, and it faces chart resistance at its April peak of 9,897 points.

Al Tayyar Travel Group, which was the only addition to MSCI's new Saudi Arabian index last week, jumped 2.8 percent.

PetroRabigh added 0.6 percent after restarting a vacuum distillation unit following unscheduled maintenance at its 400,000 barrel per day oil refinery.

Egypt's index rose 0.4 percent after hitting a five-month low on Thursday in a broad sell-off. MSCI last week excluded Telecom Egypt from its emerging markets index, leaving only three Egyptian stocks in it, which some analysts believe is the minimum required to maintain a presence in the index. MSCI did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

One item of positive news for the market, though it was not a surprise, came from rating agency Standard and Poor's, which revised Egypt's sovereign credit outlook to positive from stable. The agency cited Egypt's gradual economic recovery, supported by improving, albeit still fragile, political stability. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)