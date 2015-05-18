DUBAI May 18 Gulf stock markets may remain largely trendless on Monday after the Saudi-led coalition resumed air raids against Yemen's Houthis, while Egypt may bounce from near major technical support at its December low.

Oil prices have edged up on Monday on supply concerns in the Middle East following fighting in Iraq and Yemen, but signs of strengthening U.S. production have capped gains. Front-month Brent futures are up 13 cents at $66.94 a barrel.

Although Yemen is not a big concern for Gulf financial markets, renewed fighting and fears of escalation may affect the sentiment of retail investors slightly.

Saudi Arabia's stock index, which rose 0.9 percent to 9,815 points on Sunday, is approaching chart resistance at its April peak of 9,897 points.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, markets in the United Arab Emirates may continue to seesaw in the absence of fresh catalysts and as trading activity declines ahead of the summer holidays.

Dubai courier Aramex may attract some buyers after announcing that its board will discuss an acquisition opportunity at a meeting on May 24, though the company gave no details of the possible acquisition.

In Oman, Bank Nizwa said it had withdrawn its proposal for a merger with United Finance in the face of rival bids. However, Nizwa's shares have already given up all gains made since the announcement of the initial offer in February.

Egyptian ministers and the head of the stock exchange - who opposes the government's decision to impose taxes on capital gains and dividends - met late on Sunday, local media reported, and some investors may hope for a positive announcement in the wake of the meeting, perhaps a watering down of the tax in some form.

In the absence of positive news though, the Cairo benchmark , which last closed at 8,261 points, may test major chart support at 8,125 points, its December low.

On global markets, Asian shares have slipped on Monday after soft data raised doubts over whether the U.S. economy has been growing despite U.S. share prices standing at historic highs. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)