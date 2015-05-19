(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI May 19 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Tuesday in the absence of fresh catalysts and against a mixed global background.

Brent oil prices have dropped in Asian trade on Tuesday on signs of weakness at the world's top energy consumer China, but U.S. crude futures have edged up on rising demand ahead of the summer driving season.

Asian shares have risen after both the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 in the United States closed at record highs.

Dubai's index climbed 0.9 percent as most stocks rose and heavyweight Emaar Properties, which dominated trading volumes, added 1.9 percent.

Abu Dhabi edged up 0.3 percent, supported by telecommunications firm Etisalat, up 0.4 percent.

Qatar's bourse was nearly flat as Ezdan Holding and Qatar Insurance remained volatile after surging on their inclusion in MSCI's emerging markets index last week. Ezdan rose 1.2 percent but Qatar Insurance dropped 2.0 percent.

Kuwait's index inched up 0.1 percent, while Oman was flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)