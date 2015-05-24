(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI May 24 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell in early trade on Sunday after oil prices fell and Islamic State militants carried out their first attack in the kingdom, while Egypt's bourse extended gains after rising above key technical resistance.

Brent oil fell $1.17, or 1.8 percent, to $65.37 a barrel on Friday, declining 2.1 percent on the week as a rallying dollar and profit-taking ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend cut short a two-day rally.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, whose profits are sensitive to oil prices, dropped 2.7 percent and was the main drag on Saudi Arabia's index which lost 0.7 percent.

Other blue chips were also mostly weak as investor sentiment appeared to suffer following an Islamic State suicide bomb attack. The blast killed 21 worshippers on Friday in a packed Shi'ite mosque in eastern Saudi Arabia in one of the deadliest assaults in recent years in the largest Gulf Arab country.

But Bahri, the exclusive oil-shipper for Saudi Aramco, jumped 2.8 percent after saying on Sunday it had signed a deal to buy five very large crude tankers from ship builders Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Hyundai will build the tankers and deliver them to Bahri in 2017. Bahri also has an option to buy five more. It did not say how much it would pay for the tankers, although each will have a capacity of 300,000 deadweight tonnage.

Meanwhile, Egypt's index rose 0.9 percent, extending the broad rally which started last week when the Cairo government put on hold its plan to introduce a 10 percent capital gains tax.

Meanwhile, Egypt's index rose 0.9 percent, extending the broad rally which started last week when the Cairo government put on hold its plan to introduce a 10 percent capital gains tax.

The Cairo benchmark closed above technical resistance at 8,860 points, its early May peak, on Thursday and any clean break, confirmed by two straight daily closes, would trigger a minor double bottom formed by the April and May lows and pointing up to around 9,400 points.