DUBAI May 25 Egypt's bourse may rise further on
Monday on positive technical signs, while flat oil prices and a
lack of positive catalysts may leave Gulf stock markets moving
sideways.
The Cairo index on Sunday closed above technical
resistance at 8,860 points, its early May peak, for a second
session in a row, triggering a minor double bottom formed by the
April and May lows and pointing up to around 9,400 points.
The rally began last week after Egypt's government put on
hold the introduction of a 10 percent tax on capital gains.
Egypt's Qalaa Holdings may attract buyers after
its managing director told Reuters it was seeing strong interest
in its asset sales and was on track to nearly double earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
this year.
The background for other Middle East markets is neutral as
oil prices have moved very little in early trade on Monday and
Asian equities are also nearly flat.
Kuwait's Burgan Bank may gain after its chief
executive said he expected revenue growth to stay in double
digits in the second and third quarters.
He also said the lender was looking eventually to expand in
the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt as it raises
the share of international operations in its business.
In Saudi Arabia, miner Ma'aden, which last closed
at 43.80 riyals, may gain after Al Rajhi Capital raised the
stock's target price to 52.00 riyals from 41.00 riyals, citing
an improving business outlook.
