DUBAI May 25 Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden)
lifted the kingdom's bourse in early trade on Monday, while
Egypt's market slipped after a rally but stayed well above a
technical support level.
The main Saudi index inched up 0.3 percent as
Ma'aden jumped 3.4 percent to 45.30 riyals after Al Rajhi
Capital raised the stock's target price to 52.00 riyals from
41.00 riyals, citing its growing output and an improving
business outlook.
Ma'aden said this month that its massive smelter run jointly
with U.S. group Alcoa, which had experienced several
technical glitches on start-up, would produce above its initial
capacity target this year.
Meanwhile, National Industrialization Co (Tasnee)
fell 1.0 percent after its chief executive told Saudi Arabia's
Al-Riyadh newspaper that its petrochemicals business faced
increased competition from Chinese producers while the titanium
business suffered from lower prices.
Egypt's bourse edged down 0.4 percent to 9,084
points after gaining 3.4 percent in the two previous sessions.
But the benchmark was well above 8,860 points, its early May
peak, which it surpassed this week.
Qalaa Holdings, which is not part of the main
index, rose 1.5 percent after its managing director told Reuters
it was seeing strong interest in its asset sales and was on
track to nearly double earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year.
