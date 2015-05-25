(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI May 25 Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) lifted the kingdom's bourse in early trade on Monday, while Egypt's market slipped after a rally but stayed well above a technical support level.

The main Saudi index inched up 0.3 percent as Ma'aden jumped 3.4 percent to 45.30 riyals after Al Rajhi Capital raised the stock's target price to 52.00 riyals from 41.00 riyals, citing its growing output and an improving business outlook.

Ma'aden said this month that its massive smelter run jointly with U.S. group Alcoa, which had experienced several technical glitches on start-up, would produce above its initial capacity target this year.

Meanwhile, National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) fell 1.0 percent after its chief executive told Saudi Arabia's Al-Riyadh newspaper that its petrochemicals business faced increased competition from Chinese producers while the titanium business suffered from lower prices.

Egypt's bourse edged down 0.4 percent to 9,084 points after gaining 3.4 percent in the two previous sessions. But the benchmark was well above 8,860 points, its early May peak, which it surpassed this week.

Qalaa Holdings, which is not part of the main index, rose 1.5 percent after its managing director told Reuters it was seeing strong interest in its asset sales and was on track to nearly double earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)