DUBAI May 26 Gulf stock markets may continue treading water on Tuesday as oil prices are steady and corporate news flow has been thin.

Crude oil has barely moved in Asian trade on Tuesday, and analysts said there were signs that a recent rally was running out of steam.

The U.S. dollar hit a one-month high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected underlying U.S. inflation bolstered the Federal Reserve's case for an interest rate hike later this year. A stronger greenback could weigh on oil prices.

In global equities, markets in the United States and many European countrires were closed on Monday and therefore provided no guidance for Gulf investors.

Asian shares have turned higher on Tuesday on the back of gains in Hong Kong and China, after Beijing announced over the weekend that it would allow funds domiciled in the two territories to be sold in each others' market starting July 1.

In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Cement may come under pressure after its board proposed paying a cash dividend of 3.0 riyals per share for the first half of 2015.

This is slightly lower than the 3.5 riyals per share payout for the same period in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. For the second half of last year, Saudi Cement paid a dividend of 2.5 riyals, the lowest since 2011.

Retailer Jarir Marketing may attract some interest after announcing the opening of a new store in Riyadh, which it said would start impacting its financial results in the current quarter.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, news has been mixed for banks in the United Arab Emirates. Bank lending in the country rose 8.4 percent from a year earlier in April, speeding up slightly from 8.2 percent growth in March, according to central bank data.

But Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank chief executive Tirad Mahmoud told Reuters in an interview that he believed this year's overall growth in consolidated revenues of all UAE banks has been significantly reduced. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)