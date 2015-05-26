(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI May 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Tuesday, supported by industrial blue chips, while Egypt's bourse slipped as index compiler MSCI prepared to reduce the country's weighting in its emerging markets index.

The main Saudi index edged up 0.5 percent as dairy firm Almarai rose 1.9 percent after its board approved a capital investment plan for 2016-2020 which will reach 21 billion riyals ($5.6 billion).

The firm said it wanted to double consolidated sales in the period and expand its activities in farming, manufacturing, distribution and logistics.

Foodmaker Savola Group, which has a 36.5 percent stake in Almarai, rose 1.9 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) rose 1.7 percent to 45.80 riyals, extending gains after Al Rajhi Capital raised the stock's target price to 52.00 riyals from 41.00 riyals this week.

Egypt's market edged down 0.3 percent as Telecom Egypt dropped 2.9 percent ahead of its exclusion from MSCI's emerging markets index. The move, which takes effect at the end of this month, is likely to result in a sell-off by passive funds which closely follow the MSCI benchmark; active investors have already been selling in anticipation. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)