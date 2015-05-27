DUBAI May 27 Gulf stock markets may come under pressure on Wednesday after Brent oil prices dropped below $64 per barrel and global equities fell.

Brent crude has edged up 0.3 percent in Asian trade on Wednesday but is far from fully recovering from Tuesday's drop of more than 2 percent.

Asian stocks have sagged and the dollar is firm on Wednesday on growing prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates later this year and concern that financial woes could engulf Spain in addition to Greece.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.8 percent. In the United States, the Dow and S&P both lost 1 percent on Tuesday.

Most Gulf markets have moved without clear trends so far this week, although a handful of stocks which will either join MSCI's emerging markets index or have their weightings increased at the end of this month have generally been strong. They may continue to rise ahead of expected passive fund inflows due to MSCI which may begin on Thursday.

Among those stocks are Dubai's Emaar Malls, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Qatar's Ezdan Holding . Telecom Egypt, on the other hand, faces a sell-off by passive funds after being dropped from the same stock benchmark.

In Saudi Arabia, Al Jazira Capital on Tuesday cut the target price for leading retail bank Al Rajhi to 61.50 riyals from 63.90 riyals, citing two straight year-on-year declines in quarterly profit and a slowdown in lending activity. Al Rajhi last closed at 67.38 riyals.

The main Saudi stock index, which rose 0.8 percent to 9,801 points on Tuesday, faces technical resistance at 9,897 points, its April peak. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)