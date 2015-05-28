DUBAI May 28 Gulf stock markets may remain
depressed on Thursday after Brent oil prices dropped below $63
per barrel, but passive funds tracking MSCI's emerging markets
index may lift a handful of local stocks which were upgraded in
the benchmark review.
Oil prices fell by up to 3 percent for a second straight day
on Wednesday as a resurgent U.S. dollar weighed on the market
amid concern that U.S. crude supplies may have started rising
again after three weeks of draws.
On Thursday, Brent crude has turned around but has
edged up just 0.9 percent.
In the absence of major corporate news or other local
developments, Gulf retail investors usually take cues from the
oil market and with the commodity heading for a second straight
weekly decline, their sentiment may be negative.
Dubai's market is particularly vulnerable after its main
index fell below technical support in the 4,000 point
area, where the index had peaked in December and February.
But several stocks in the region may rise on foreign inflows
as global emerging market funds reshuffle their allocations in
line with MSCI index adjustments.
In a semi-annual review announced this month and taking
effect on Sunday, MSCI added Dubai's Emaar Malls,
Doha-listed Qatar Insurance and Ezdan Holding
to the emerging markets index for the first time.
It also increased the weightings of Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank and Doha Bank, while dropping Telecom
Egypt from the index.
Passive funds usually replicate the benchmark and adjust
their positions on the eve of index reviews taking effect,
sometimes causing significant share price moves. Because that
day falls on Sunday, when most markets outside the Middle East
will be closed, passive funds may start adjustments on Thursday.
Qatar's bourse may remain under some pressure on concern
that Doha might conceivably lose the right to host the 2022
soccer World Cup after the United States and Switzerland
launched criminal probes against FIFA officials.
However, the Doha index came well off its lows on Wednesday
in its initial reaction to the news, suggesting the impact has
largely faded for now. The index dropped as much as 2.8 percent
to a one-month low of 12,067 points but eventually closed at
12,229 points, a 1.5 percent decline.
On global markets, Asian shares have edged down, while the
dollar scaled a 13-year peak against the yen as it rallied on
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates this year.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)