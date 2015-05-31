DUBAI May 31 Stronger oil prices may bolster Gulf stock markets on Sunday, although a lack of other catalysts may limit potential gains.

Brent crude rose almost $3 to $65.56 a barrel on Friday following a bigger than expected drop in U.S. oil rigs in operation and a drawdown of U.S. inventories.

It ended up flat on the week, while for the month, it fell 2 percent and oil bears cautioned prices could fall again on the global supply glut.

Pressure might build this week if the dollar rallies and OPEC decides not to cut output. OPEC officials will meet in Vienna on Friday, but so far most analysts expect the cartel to keep its output unchanged.

Qatar investor sentiment, which was hurt last week by news of high-profile arrests and criminal probes at world soccer body FIFA, may improve after the country's World Cup organising committee defended its successful 2022 World Cup bid and FIFA President Sepp Blatter secured re-election for a fifth term.

But Ezdan Holding may remain under pressure after tumbling its daily 10 percent limit on Thursday. The stock had surged ahead of its inclusion in MSCI's emerging markets index and investors started booking profits after passive funds tracking that benchmark adjusted their positions at the end of last week.

In Saudi Arabia, a fresh bomb attack by the Islamic State group may impact the mood of investors. An Islamist militant suicide bomber disguised as a woman blew himself up outside a Shi'ite mosque in the eastern city of Dammam on Friday, killing three other people. A week earlier, another attack at a Shi'ite mosque killed 21 and wounded nearly 100 people.

Also, growth in bank lending to the private sector in the kingdom slowed to an annual 9.5 percent in April, the lowest rate since September 2011, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Global equity markets fell on Friday, as data showed the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter and as investors were unnerved by mixed signals from Greece's debt talks. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)