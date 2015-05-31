(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI May 31 Qatar's bourse rose in early trade on Sunday after dropping at the end of last week on news of arrests and criminal probes at world soccer body FIFA.

The country's World Cup organising committee defended its successful 2022 World Cup bid on Friday and FIFA President Sepp Blatter secured re-election for a fifth term, partially easing concern that Doha might conceivably lose the tournament hosting rights, depending on how the investigations developed.

Qatar's stock index climbed 0.7 percent as most stocks rose. Petrochemicals giant Industries Qatar jumped 2.1 percent, also supported by oil's 5 percent surge on Friday.

But Ezdan Holding fell 1.5 percent, having tumbled its daily 10 percent limit on Thursday. The stock had surged ahead of its inclusion in MSCI's emerging markets index and investors started booking profits after passive funds tracking that benchmark adjusted their positions at the end of last week.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai's index edged down 0.5 percent as Emaar Malls, another stock that had gained ahead of MSCI index inclusion, dropped 3.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi's bourse climbed 0.2 percent because of First Gulf Bank, which rose 0.3 percent. Markets in Kuwair and Oman were nearly flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)