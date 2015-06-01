DUBAI, June 1 Gulf stock markets may consolidate
on Monday after local companies provided some positive news, but
oil prices edged down on expectations that OPEC will keep its
output high and global equities dropped on weak Chinese PMI
data.
Brent crude has fallen 0.5 percent to $65.25 a
barrel in Asian trade because of statistics showing near-record
production in most oil-producing regions, especially the Middle
East.
Oil output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries likely hit a two-and-a-half year high of 31.22 million
barrels per day in May and production is not expected to be cut
during a meeting of the group this Friday.
Meanwhile, Asian shares have slipped on Monday after
separate surveys of Chinese factory activity failed to banish
concern about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
While China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index edged up in line with expectations, a similar private
survey indicated a contraction, and the official
non-manufacturing PMI index edged down.
Dubai's stock index may come under pressure after
falling on Sunday well below technical support in the 4,000
point area, where it had peaked in December and February. The
benchmark closed at 3,923 points on Sunday.
However, engineering and construction firm Drake and Scull
International may gain after it said on Monday its unit
had won contracts worth 350 million dirhams ($95.3 million) in
Oman.
Another Gulf stock that may attract investors is Kuwaiti
low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways, which has begun the
bidding process for acquiring a 35 percent stake in loss-making
state carrier Kuwait Airways.
In Saudi Arabia there have been no major corporate
announcements, but some investors may react positively to news
that senior figures from Yemen's Houthi group are holding talks
with U.S. officials in Oman to advance efforts to resolve the
conflict in Yemen.
Although it has had no significant impact on Saudi Arabia's
economy, retail investors see the fighting in Yemen, where a
coalition led by Riyadh has been carrying out air strikes
against the Houthis since March, as an additional risk factor
and are likely to welcome any steps to end the conflict.
Among local companies, Saudi International Petrochemical Co
(Sipchem) may gain after announcing the start of
commercial operations at a cable insulation plant owned by its
subsidiary.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)