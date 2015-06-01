(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, June 1 Gulf markets were narrowly mixed
in early trade on Monday, consolidating after large one-off fund
flows caused by the rebalancing of MSCI's emerging markets index
at the end of last week.
Dubai's index edged up 0.5 percent as most shares
climbed on low volumes. Heavyweight Emaar Properties
added 0.7 percent after its Egyptian unit announced the details
of its upcoming initial public offer.
Engineering and construction firm Drake and Scull
International rose 1.3 percent after it said its unit
had won contracts worth 350 million dirhams ($95.3 million) in
Oman.
Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.1 percent as major
lenders National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank
edged down 0.5 and 0.7 percent respectively.
Qatar's benchmark inched down 0.1 percent and Qatar
Insurance and Ezdan Holding fell 1.9 and 0.6
percent respectively, having surged last month on their
inclusion in MSCI's emerging markets index.
Oman's market inched up 0.1 percent and Kuwait
was flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)