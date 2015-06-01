(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, June 1 Gulf markets were narrowly mixed in early trade on Monday, consolidating after large one-off fund flows caused by the rebalancing of MSCI's emerging markets index at the end of last week.

Dubai's index edged up 0.5 percent as most shares climbed on low volumes. Heavyweight Emaar Properties added 0.7 percent after its Egyptian unit announced the details of its upcoming initial public offer.

Engineering and construction firm Drake and Scull International rose 1.3 percent after it said its unit had won contracts worth 350 million dirhams ($95.3 million) in Oman.

Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.1 percent as major lenders National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank edged down 0.5 and 0.7 percent respectively.

Qatar's benchmark inched down 0.1 percent and Qatar Insurance and Ezdan Holding fell 1.9 and 0.6 percent respectively, having surged last month on their inclusion in MSCI's emerging markets index.

Oman's market inched up 0.1 percent and Kuwait was flat.