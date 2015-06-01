(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, June 1 Saudi Arabia's stock market
slipped in early trade on Monday, tracking oil prices, while
Egypt's bourse edged up on positive corporate news.
Brent crude dropped below $65 per barrel on Monday
on expectations that OPEC production would remain high, stoking
worries of oversupply despite declining U.S. rig operations.
The main Saudi stock index edged down 0.2 percent
and heavyweight petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries
lost 1.0 percent. Most other stocks also declined.
Egypt's bourse edged up 0.4 percent and real estate
firm Palm Hills Development was one of the main
supports, jumping 2.0 percent.
The company announced a series of land purchase and sale
deals on Monday which would net it 481 million Egyptian pounds
($63 million). The firm said the deals were part of a strategy
to exit untapped real estate investments and unutilised sites
that were not part of its plans, while increasing cashflow in
existing projects.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)