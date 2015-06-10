DUBAI, June 10 Saudi Arabia's stock market may
rise on Wednesday after index compiler MSCI launched a lengthy
process that may eventually result in the kingdom being included
in its list of emerging markets, attracting tens of billions of
dollars in fund inflows.
MSCI said late on Tuesday it would seek feedback from
investors on the accessibility of Saudi Arabia's equity market
following its opening on June 1 and gather information before
considering whether to add the Saudi index to the review list
for potential inclusion in its emerging markets index.
Although the actual inclusion may happen no earlier than in
2017, the news is likely to boost sentiment on the Riyadh bourse
as MSCI has estimated eventual fund inflows at $27 billion, and
the figure could increase if the kingdom relaxes its strict
foreign investment rules.
Saudi Arabia has not issued any licences to foreign
investors yet but the prospect of an MSCI upgrade may encourage
more fund managers to apply for them in coming months.
MSCI last month published a standalone Saudi Arabia stock
index to show which stocks are likely to be included in its
global benchmark. It includes 19 names in sectors such as
petrochemicals, banking, telecommunications and food.
Also on Tuesday, MSCI delayed the inclusion of Chinese
domestic shares in the same emerging markets index, a move which
could boost stocks which are already in the benchmark, such as
blue chips from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt,
because it means funds will not need to make room for additional
allocations in the near future.
Another positive factor for Gulf equities is oil, which has
climbed above $65 per barrel in Asian trade on Wednesday after
jumping more than 3 percent on Tuesday.
In Egypt, Commercial International Bank may rise
after it agreed to buy Citigroup's consumer banking business in
the country.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Sunil Nair)