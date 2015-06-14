DUBAI, June 14 Gulf stock markets may come under pressure on Sunday after oil prices fell on Friday, giving up most of the gains made earlier in the week. In Egypt, news that the New Suez Canal will open in less than two months may boost investor sentiment.

Oil slid on Friday as investors took profit on worries that higher Saudi Arabia output would feed the global supply glut. Brent crude settled down 2 percent at $63.87, rising just 0.7 percent for the week.

With corporate news flow drying up ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, oil prices are likely to be one of the main drivers of investor activity in the Gulf.

Dubai's bourse may see further profit-taking in stocks such as Amlak Finance and Arabtec, which had surged on speculative buying before tumbling by their daily 10 percent limits on Thursday, after oil ended its rally and both companies said they had no news that could explain sharp share price rises.

Saudi Arabia's market is preparing for the start of direct trading in local stocks by qualified foreign investors, which is set to begin on Monday.

But the kingdom's Capital Market Authority has yet to announce the issuance of any licences to such investors, and the market expects inflows of funds in the initial months at least to be small.

In Egypt, the Suez Canal Authority said on Saturday that the New Suez Canal, flanking the existing waterway, will open on Aug. 6. The existing canal earns Egypt around $5 billion per year, a vital source of hard currency. The new canal, which will allow two-way traffic of larger ships, is supposed to increase revenues by 2023 to $15 billion.

The news may lift the mood of investors in Cairo, who at the end of last week appeared cautious as they awaited an interest rate decision from the central bank. As expected by most analysts, the bank kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged late on Thursday.

On global markets, a setback in Greek debt talks pushed U.S. and European shares lower on Friday, along with investor views that positive U.S. data may accelerate the timing for a hike in interest rates. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)