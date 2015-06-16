DUBAI, June 16 Stronger oil prices may buoy Gulf
stock markets on Tuesday, but retail investors' disappointment
with the slow pace of foreign fund inflows in Saudi Arabia and
the approach of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan could cap any
gains.
Brent crude has edged up 0.5 percent and U.S. light
has risen 1.0 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday, boosted
by warnings that a tropical storm was about to hit the coast of
oil producing state Texas.
However, Saudi Arabia's bourse may remain under
pressure from disappointed local investors who had expected
strong demand as the market opened to direct foreign investment
on Monday.
The main Saudi index fell 0.9 percent on Monday as modest
trading volumes indicated there were no large fund inflows from
abroad. Only one foreign institution, HSBC, declared
that it had obtained a licence to invest and traded shares on
Monday, although stock exchange chief executive Adel al-Ghamdi
told Reuters that regulators were processing six applications.
One positive factor is the refund of excess money from the
public offer of Saudi Ground Services Co IPO-SGSC.SE.
According to news website Argaam.com, the refund will take place
on Tuesday. The retail part of the offer was worth about 1.12
billion riyals ($299 million) and was covered 339 percent.
Elsewhere in the region, Dubai's bourse may remain
in a speculative mood and focus on high-beta mid-caps such as
Amlak Finance, Arabtec and Union Properties
.
The benchmark, which last closed at 4,118 points, faces
technical resistance near 4,253 points, its April peak. It
retreated from that resistance earlier this month.
On global markets, Asian stocks have slipped on Tuesday as
financial markets brace for the possibility of Greece defaulting
on its debt, while a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary committee starting later in the day is also
prompting caution.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Sunil Naiir)