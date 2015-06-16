DUBAI, June 16 Stronger oil prices may buoy Gulf stock markets on Tuesday, but retail investors' disappointment with the slow pace of foreign fund inflows in Saudi Arabia and the approach of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan could cap any gains.

Brent crude has edged up 0.5 percent and U.S. light has risen 1.0 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday, boosted by warnings that a tropical storm was about to hit the coast of oil producing state Texas.

However, Saudi Arabia's bourse may remain under pressure from disappointed local investors who had expected strong demand as the market opened to direct foreign investment on Monday.

The main Saudi index fell 0.9 percent on Monday as modest trading volumes indicated there were no large fund inflows from abroad. Only one foreign institution, HSBC, declared that it had obtained a licence to invest and traded shares on Monday, although stock exchange chief executive Adel al-Ghamdi told Reuters that regulators were processing six applications.

One positive factor is the refund of excess money from the public offer of Saudi Ground Services Co IPO-SGSC.SE. According to news website Argaam.com, the refund will take place on Tuesday. The retail part of the offer was worth about 1.12 billion riyals ($299 million) and was covered 339 percent.

Elsewhere in the region, Dubai's bourse may remain in a speculative mood and focus on high-beta mid-caps such as Amlak Finance, Arabtec and Union Properties .

The benchmark, which last closed at 4,118 points, faces technical resistance near 4,253 points, its April peak. It retreated from that resistance earlier this month.

On global markets, Asian stocks have slipped on Tuesday as financial markets brace for the possibility of Greece defaulting on its debt, while a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary committee starting later in the day is also prompting caution. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Sunil Naiir)