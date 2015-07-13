DUBAI, July 13 Most Gulf stock markets may come under pressure on Monday as Iran and six world powers appear close to nailing down a nuclear deal which would see sanctions on Tehran lifted and boost global oil supply.

Brent crude dropped 2 percent to $57.59 per barrel in Asian trade on Monday. Worries about Iran adding to a global oil surplus, at a time when the demand outlook could potentially weaken given a slump in China's equity markets and the Greek debt crisis, have led several analysts to say crude would fall further.

By removing the sanctions on Iran's economy, a nuclear deal could be seen as positive for Dubai, which would serve as a staging point for foreign trade with and investment in Iran. It could also boost transport and logistics firms in other Gulf countries, such as Kuwait's Agility.

But it might hurt sentiment in many other Gulf markets because of its impact on crude prices. It could also siphon some investment money away from other Gulf economies, and be seen as a geopolitical setback for Riyadh, which has expressed reservations about a deal.

Saudi Arabia's stock market gave up early gains and closed lower on Sunday after a senior Iranian official told Reuters an agreement was close.

The latest batch of second-quarter corporate earnings in the Gulf has been mixed. Qatar Electricity and Water Co reported a 6.1 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters calculations.

The utility made a profit of 390.9 million riyals ($107.4 million) while three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 428.9 million riyals.

But Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) beat analysts' estimates despite posting a 6.7 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit.

SAFCO, a unit of Saudi Basic Industries Corp, said it made 596 million riyals ($158.9 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 518.4 million riyals.

On global markets, Asian stocks have risen amid news that euro zone leaders are to reconvene early on Monday to discuss a compromise proposal on a third bailout for Greece. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Sunil Nair)