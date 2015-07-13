DUBAI, July 13 Most Gulf stock markets may come
under pressure on Monday as Iran and six world powers appear
close to nailing down a nuclear deal which would see sanctions
on Tehran lifted and boost global oil supply.
Brent crude dropped 2 percent to $57.59 per barrel
in Asian trade on Monday. Worries about Iran adding to a global
oil surplus, at a time when the demand outlook could potentially
weaken given a slump in China's equity markets and the Greek
debt crisis, have led several analysts to say crude would fall
further.
By removing the sanctions on Iran's economy, a nuclear deal
could be seen as positive for Dubai, which would serve as a
staging point for foreign trade with and investment in Iran. It
could also boost transport and logistics firms in other Gulf
countries, such as Kuwait's Agility.
But it might hurt sentiment in many other Gulf markets
because of its impact on crude prices. It could also siphon some
investment money away from other Gulf economies, and be seen as
a geopolitical setback for Riyadh, which has expressed
reservations about a deal.
Saudi Arabia's stock market gave up early gains and closed
lower on Sunday after a senior Iranian official told Reuters an
agreement was close.
The latest batch of second-quarter corporate earnings in the
Gulf has been mixed. Qatar Electricity and Water Co
reported a 6.1 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on
Monday, according to Reuters calculations.
The utility made a profit of 390.9 million riyals ($107.4
million) while three analysts polled by Reuters had on average
forecast 428.9 million riyals.
But Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) beat
analysts' estimates despite posting a 6.7 percent drop in its
second-quarter net profit.
SAFCO, a unit of Saudi Basic Industries Corp, said
it made 596 million riyals ($158.9 million). Analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast 518.4 million riyals.
On global markets, Asian stocks have risen amid news that
euro zone leaders are to reconvene early on Monday to discuss a
compromise proposal on a third bailout for Greece.
