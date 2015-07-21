DUBAI, July 21 Gulf stock markets may rise on Tuesday, tracking equities on the United Arab Emirates and global bourses and supported by bets on positive second-quarter earnings.

European and U.S. bourses rose on Monday and Asian stocks have edged up on Tuesday after Greece began the process of paying off billions of euros owed to international creditors, following its agreement to a new reform plan.

Expectations for good earnings lifted Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Monday as they resumed trading before other markets in the region after an extended break for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Dubai's index, which closed at 4,184 points, faces technical resistance in the 4,240-4,253 point area, where it peaked in April and June.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark, last at 4,824 points, is nearing its June high of 4,897 points. Second-quarter results from large lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which will be reviewed by its board on Tuesday and may be published on the same day, may determine whether it breaks this barrier.

Elsewhere in the region, Ooredoo Oman, the sultanate's second biggest telecommunications operator, may gain after it reported a 16.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 11.5 million rials ($29.9 million). Gulf Baader Capital had forecast 11 million riyals.

Kuwait's Burgan Bank may rise after its quarterly profit rose 23 percent to 19.9 million dinars ($65.7 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated on average a net profit of 17.6 million dinars.

Bourses in Saudi Arabia and Qatar remain closed for extended holidays. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)