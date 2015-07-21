DUBAI, July 21 Gulf stock markets may rise on
Tuesday, tracking equities on the United Arab Emirates and
global bourses and supported by bets on positive second-quarter
earnings.
European and U.S. bourses rose on Monday and Asian stocks
have edged up on Tuesday after Greece began the process of
paying off billions of euros owed to international creditors,
following its agreement to a new reform plan.
Expectations for good earnings lifted Dubai and Abu
Dhabi on Monday as they resumed trading before other
markets in the region after an extended break for the Muslim
holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
Dubai's index, which closed at 4,184 points, faces technical
resistance in the 4,240-4,253 point area, where it peaked in
April and June.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark, last at 4,824 points, is nearing its
June high of 4,897 points. Second-quarter results from large
lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which will be
reviewed by its board on Tuesday and may be published on the
same day, may determine whether it breaks this barrier.
Elsewhere in the region, Ooredoo Oman, the
sultanate's second biggest telecommunications operator, may gain
after it reported a 16.2 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit to 11.5 million rials ($29.9 million). Gulf Baader
Capital had forecast 11 million riyals.
Kuwait's Burgan Bank may rise after its quarterly
profit rose 23 percent to 19.9 million dinars ($65.7 million).
Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated on average a net profit
of 17.6 million dinars.
Bourses in Saudi Arabia and Qatar remain closed for extended
holidays.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)