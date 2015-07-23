DUBAI, July 23 Shares in Dubai's Emaar Malls
Group (EMG) and its parent Emaar Properties
may come under pressure on Thursday after the quarterly profit
of the malls unit slightly missed analysts' expectations despite
strong growth.
EMG reported a 43 percent rise in second-quarter net profit
to 412 million dirhams ($112.2 million). Investment bank EFG
Hermes had forecast EMG would make 445 million dirhams and Naeem
brokerage had expected 425 million. Quarter-on-quarter, EMG's
net profit fell 5 percent.
But Naeem said the earnings miss had not changed its
fundamental view on the company - which it rates as a "hold" -
and its current valuation looked fair.
"We were expecting some sort of a moderate
quarter-on-quarter weakness, and believe that the earnings miss
is likely to have come from higher operating costs/overheads,"
Naeem commented.
"Overall, we believe that EMG has fared quite well, despite
the ongoing macro headwinds such as falling crude prices, and a
weaker euro - which we believe has had some sort of an impact on
Dubai tourism."
Among other Dubai stocks, Commercial Bank of Dubai
posted a 6.2 percent increase in second-quarter profit to 314.7
million dirhams. EFG Hermes had forecast 349 million dirhams
while Arqaam Capital had expected 311 million dirhams.
Elsewhere in Gulf, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank may rise
after beating estimates with a 10.5 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit. It made 502.6 million dirhams, while
analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average of 484
million dirhams. The bank also announced a rights issue on
Thursday.
In Saudi Arabia, most of the latest earnings reports have
been from insurance companies. BUPA Arabia, in
particular, may attract investors after its second-quarter
profit before zakat tax tripled.
On global markets, Asian stocks have slipped, tracking Wall
Street, while oil prices are steady.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)