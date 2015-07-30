DUBAI, July 30 Shares in Gulf telecommunications
companies may come under pressure on Thursday after leading
operators in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait posted declines in
second-quarter profits, missing analysts' estimates.
But slightly firmer oil prices and global equities may
support broader market sentiment in the region.
Saudi Telecom Co, the Gulf's biggest
telecommunications operator by market value, blamed rising costs
as it posted an 8.7 percent fall in second-quarter profit on
Wednesday, extending a profit slump and missing estimates.
The firm made a net profit of 2.56 billion riyals ($683
million) in the quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had on
average forecast 2.94 billion riyals.
Qatari operator Ooredoo reported a 39 percent fall
in second-quarter profit as foreign exchange losses and plunging
earnings from war-torn Iraq outweighed a strong domestic
performance.
The former monopoly made 501 million riyals ($137.6 million)
in the three months to June 30, while two analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast 565 million and 592 million riyals.
Zain, Kuwait's top operator, reported a 33 percent
fall in second-quarter profit to 39.2 million dinars ($128.8
million). EFG Hermes had forecast 46.2 million dinars.
Earlier this week, Etisalat, the leading operator
in the United Arab Emirates, posted a 40 percent drop in
quarterly profit. The stock tumbled 5.4 percent on Wednesday,
its biggest daily drop since December 2012.
In other sectors, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the
largest lender by assets in the UAE, reported a 1 percent rise
in second-quarter net profit which was broadly in line with
estimates.
Conglomerate Dubai Investments posted a 58.6
percent drop in second-quarter net profit, which the company
blamed on a one-off gain in the prior-year period.
Egypt's largest private sector bank, Commercial
International Bank, announced a 23 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit, meeting estimates.
On global markets, oil prices turned around and rose late on
Wednesday and have extended gains in Asian trade on Thursday
after a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude and gasoline
stocks strengthened the outlook for demand.
Asian equities have also inched up as Chinese markets are
quiet following panic sell-offs earlier this week.
Overall, funds' attitude toward Middle Eastern markets is
not positive; the latest monthly Reuters survey of 15 leading
investment firms, published on Thursday, shows managers have on
balance turned slightly negative towards the region and
especially Saudi Arabia after oil prices gave up most of the
gains made in the last six months.
Forty percent of fund managers expect to cut Saudi equity
allocations in the next three months and just 7 percent to
increase them. This compares with 27 percent intending to
decrease allocations and 13 percent to increase them in June.
However, funds are positive towards the United Arab
Emirates, partly because it may benefit from Iran business after
Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers this month, and Egypt,
where valuations are seen as attractive.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)