DUBAI Aug 5 Gulf equity markets may stabilise
and focus more on individual stocks on Wednesday after Brent oil
climbed back above $50 per barrel while local companies reported
a mixed set of second-quarter earnings.
Most markets in the region fell on Tuesday after oil dropped
sharply, and its partial recovery may now boost investor
sentiment. Brent has edged up 0.6 percent to $50.31 a
barrel in Asian trade on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inventories
data.
This could in particular help beaten-down Saudi Arabian
petrochemicals companies some of which, such as National
Petrochemical Co and Saudi International Petrochemical
Co, tumbled as much as 8 percent this week.
In other sectors, du, the United Arab Emirates'
second biggest telecommunications operator, reported an 8
percent fall in second-quarter net profit which was in line with
analysts' estimates.
The firm made 502 million dirhams ($136.7 million) in the
period, while analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast
500.6 million dirhams. But du also announced a special dividend
of 0.10 dirham per share on top of an interim payout of 0.13
dirham per share, making the total semiannual dividend payment
its biggest since 2013.
Dubai real estate developer DAMAC announced its
first cash dividend of 10 percent in addition to a 10 percent
bonus share issue. The firm, which listed in January, said its
second-quarter profit had tripled to 1.42 billion dirhams.
Qatar's Gulf International Services reported a 9.2
percent fall in second-quarter profit to 249.7 million riyals
($68.6 million), missing the estimate of QNB Financial Services,
which had forecast 279 million riyals.
On global markets, U.S. stock indexes edged down overnight
and Asian markets have also slipped on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)