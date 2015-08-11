DUBAI Aug 11 Gulf stock markets may extend
gains on Tuesday after oil prices jumped late in the previous
session and Brent crude climbed above $50 per barrel.
Brent edged down 0.5 percent in Asian trade on
Tuesday as China announced a 2 percent depreciation of the yuan,
but remained well above the levels at which it traded when
Middle East equity markets closed on Monday.
Stronger oil may boost general investor sentiment across the
Gulf and support stocks such as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic
Industries. The latter is also buoyed by the nearing
Aug.22 registration date for a 5.50 riyal dividend payout, or 6
percent of its current share price.
Other stocks that may attract investors are United Arab
Emirates companies which have not yet announced their
second-quarter results, such as Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
.
In Egypt, auto distributor GB Auto may fall after
announcing that its second-quarter net profit before minority
interests had dropped 65 percent from the same period last year
due to a shortage of foreign currency and a particularly soft
market in Iraq.
Also, continuing bombings and other attacks, mainly on
security forces, may dampen the sentiment in Cairo. In the
latest incident, four people, at least three of whom were
policemen, were wounded on Monday when a bomb exploded under a
traffic sentry post near a Cairo court.
On global markets, Asian equities have edged down following
the Chinese yuan's depreciation, but Wall Street surged
overnight, with the Dow Jones industrial average ending a
series of seven consecutive declines.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)