DUBAI Aug 13 Gulf stock markets may consolidate
with a positive bias on Thursday after oil prices and global
equities steadied on hopes that the devaluation of the Chinese
yuan will slow.
Oil prices inched up in Asian trade on news of a 1.7-million
barrel drop in U.S. stockpiles last week. A relatively bullish
outlook by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday
also supported prices.
Asian shares also climbed, taking heart from a late recovery
on Wall Street and from efforts by China's central bank to slow
the sharp descent of the yuan.
However, the latest batch of second-quarter results in the
Gulf mostly showed declines in earnings.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), the
state-controlled oil explorer and power supplier, swung to a net
loss of 421 million dirhams ($114.7 million) in the second
quarter as revenues from oil and gas nearly halved. This
compares with a net profit of 239 million dirhams in the same
quarter of last year.
Oman Telecommunications Co (Omantel) posted a
quarterly profit of 26.7 million rials ($69.4 million) on
Thursday, according to Reuters calculations, against 31.6
million rials a year earlier. EFG Hermes and Gulf Baader Capital
Markets had forecast it at 30.3 million and 29.2 million rials
respectively.
Kuwait Food Co (Americana) posted a 46.2 percent
fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday due to slower
sales during the Muslim month of fasting and higher operating
costs.
The operator of restaurant franchises in the Middle East
including KFC made a net profit of 6.88 million dinars ($22.7
million) in the three-month period ending June 30, down from
12.80 million dinars in the prior-year period.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)