DUBAI Aug 17 Gulf stock markets may remain
under pressure and test technical support levels on Monday after
oil prices fell to near six-year lows on news of an economic
contraction in Japan and a growing rig count in the United
States.
Both Brent and U.S. crude have fallen more
than 1 percent in Asian trade. Japan's economy, the second
biggest in Asia, shrank in the second quarter from a year
earlier, adding to fears that slowdowns in leading Asian
economies will weigh on oil demand.
Bourses in the Gulf, which had previously resisted pressure
from tumbling oil prices, fell in broad sell-offs on Sunday,
with Saudi Arabia leading losses as it dropped 2.5
percent to an eight-month closing low of 8,464 points.
The benchmark fell below technical support around 8,500
points, where it had bottomed in March and April. A second
straight close below that level would trigger a double top
formed by the March and April peaks, indicating that December's
low of 7,226 points could be repeated in the coming months.
Dubai's index closed at 3,930 points, just above
technical support at 3,913 points, its May low. Any clean break
below that level would trigger a triple top formed by the highs
since April and pointing down to the 3,600-point area.
Egypt's bourse, which is outside the Gulf but has
close economic ties with the region and often moves in sync with
its major markets, is near chart support at its July low of
7,527 points after dropping 3.2 percent to 7,626 points on
Sunday.
On global markets, Asian equities have edged down on Monday
because of faltering Chinese stocks. MSCI's emerging markets
index has fallen 1.0 percent to its lowest level since
October 2011. According to data from VTB Capital, emerging
market funds have been continuiously registering outflows on a
four-week average basis since late last year.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)