DUBAI Aug 19 Gulf stock markets may extend
losses on Wednesday after Chinese equity indexes, whose sharp
decline triggered sell-offs in the Middle East in the previous
session, dropped again, although at a slower pace.
The Shanghai Composite Index has retreated 2.6
percent on Wednesday, a day after worries that the central bank
could be in no hurry to ease policy further pushed it down 6.1
percent.
Other Asian equity markets have also declined and oil prices
resumed their fall after a brief bounce late on Tuesday. China
is one of the world's biggest consumers of many commodities
including oil.
Stock indexes in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and
Egypt have this week fallen below technical support
levels, increasing the selling pressure.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark, which last closed at 4,540
points, has now also approached chart support at its May low of
4,512 points. If that level is broken, the index will have no
immediate support above 4,252 points, the March trough.
In Egypt, carpet maker Oriental Weavers may come
under pressure after the state competition watchdog accused it
of "monopolistic practices" and referred it to the public
prosecutor. It could be fined up to 300 million Egyptian pounds
($38.34 million) if a court rules against the
company.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)