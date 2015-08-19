DUBAI Aug 19 Gulf stock markets may extend losses on Wednesday after Chinese equity indexes, whose sharp decline triggered sell-offs in the Middle East in the previous session, dropped again, although at a slower pace.

The Shanghai Composite Index has retreated 2.6 percent on Wednesday, a day after worries that the central bank could be in no hurry to ease policy further pushed it down 6.1 percent.

Other Asian equity markets have also declined and oil prices resumed their fall after a brief bounce late on Tuesday. China is one of the world's biggest consumers of many commodities including oil.

Stock indexes in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Egypt have this week fallen below technical support levels, increasing the selling pressure.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark, which last closed at 4,540 points, has now also approached chart support at its May low of 4,512 points. If that level is broken, the index will have no immediate support above 4,252 points, the March trough.

In Egypt, carpet maker Oriental Weavers may come under pressure after the state competition watchdog accused it of "monopolistic practices" and referred it to the public prosecutor. It could be fined up to 300 million Egyptian pounds ($38.34 million) if a court rules against the company. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)