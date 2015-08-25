DUBAI Aug 25 Major Middle East stock markets
look set to stabilise on Tuesday and many could rise moderately
on cautious bargain-hunting after oil prices and Asian bourses
regained some strength.
Brent oil is trading at $43.37 a barrel, up 1.6
percent from Monday's close, while MSCI's emerging market
equities index is up 1.1 percent.
That doesn't necessarily mean markets have bottomed for the
medium term, but it does suggest that after days of almost
indiscriminate selling, and with technical indicators such as
the relative strength index suggesting indexes are very oversold
for the short term, some buying will return to Middle East
stocks on Tuesday.
There were already signs of this happening on Monday, when
Dubai's index closed down only 1.4 percent, well off
its intra-day lows, and the index in Abu Dhabi - one of
the fiscally strongest economies in the Gulf - dropped only 0.5
percent.
Investors in Saudi Arabia, where the index plunged
5.9 percent on Monday, have been panicked by the spectre of an
era of low oil prices. But with the market having tumbled 23
percent so far this month, some investors may buy in the hope of
at least short-term gains.
Worries about the Chinese economy are still hurting
commodity prices, so stocks related to resources and global
demand, such as steel and petrochemicals, may continue to
underperform on Tuesday.
Defensive stocks such as telecommunications and food, as
well as low-priced speculative shares favoured by Gulf retail
investors for their liquidity, could outperform.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)