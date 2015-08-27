DUBAI Aug 27 An improved global backdrop looks
set to boost Middle East stocks on Thursday although concern
about the long-term oil price trend is likely to keep many
investors cautious.
Though most Gulf stock markets pulled back on Wednesday, the
strong rebound on Tuesday, during which some institutional
investors returned to buy selected stocks with valuations that
they now saw as reasonable, created a sense that markets had
established at least short-term floors.
A better global environment on Thursday may now encourage
more bargain-hunting in blue chips, while local retail investors
may feel free to return to speculative stocks.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up 1.9 percent, pulling away from a
three-year low hit earlier in the week, while Brent crude oil
is up 2.3 percent and above $44.0 a barrel.
U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday on expectations that the
Fed will hold off from hiking interest rates next month because
of global uncertainties; New York Federal Reserve President
William Dudley said the prospect of a September rate hike "seems
less compelling".
This may aid interest rate-sensitive Dubai property stocks,
though it could be seen as modestly negative for Saudi Arabian
banks, which stand to benefit from higher rates because of their
low-cost deposit bases.
In Dubai, DP World posted earnings that were in line
with analysts' estimates; it reported a 22 percent rise in
first-half net profit to $405 million, while analysts had
predicted a mean $400 million, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)