DUBAI Aug 31 A rally on Gulf stock markets,
which was already running out of steam on Sunday, may end on
Monday after oil prices pulled back again and Chinese stocks
dropped.
Brent crude has fallen 1.8 percent to $49.16 per barrel in
Asian trade on Monday morning as market players take profits
after last week's rebound, which saw oil's biggest two-day jump
in six years.
Oil's bounce fuelled strong gains across Middle East
equities last week, but on Sunday local bourses closed well off
their highs and some even edged lower in shrinking turnover.
Analysts say stock markets are likely to remain jittery
until oil prices show convincing signs of establishing a
long-term floor, and may take some time to consolidate
afterwards. In the meantime, many investors may choose to stay
on the sidelines.
"In this environment, stock picking is probably not a very
smart move," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at
Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.
In Qatar, however, passively-managed emerging market funds
are likely to buy shares in Ezdan Holding and
Commercial Bank of Qatar before a quarterly MSCI index
adjustment takes effect on Sept. 1.
MSCI has nearly doubled the weighting of CBQ in its emerging
markets benchmark and added 20 percent to Ezdan's weighting.
Those increases could drive $16 million of passive fund inflows
into CBQ and $8 million into Ezdan, VTB Capital has estimated.
On global markets, Asian equities have fallen on Monday, led
by China, where the Shanghai stock index has dropped 3.4
percent.
A monthly Reuters survey of leading Middle Eastern fund
managers, published on Monday, showed them moderately positive
on regional equities, a positive shift from their bearish stance
in the previous survey at the end of July. However, they are
still not very bullish by historical standards.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)