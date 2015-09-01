DUBAI, Sept 1 Gulf stock markets may rise on
Tuesday after oil prices surged overnight, although
profit-taking has already erased some of crude's gains and its
persistent volatility, along with poor economic data from China,
may keep some investors wary.
Oil futures soared more than 8 percent late on Monday,
rising more than 8 percent before losing about 3 percent in
Asian trade on Tuesday morning.
The surge was fuelled by an OPEC commentary saying the
cartel was willing to talk to other producers to achieve
reasonable oil prices, as well as by a downward revision of U.S.
output data by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Gulf equities have closely tracked oil prices in the last
few weeks, swinging wildly and prompting some relatively
conservative investors to stay on the sidelines and wait for the
energy market to stabilise. The OPEC commentary provided no
evidence that oil producers would be able to engineer a lasting
rebound of crude prices.
Gulf corporate news flow has remained thin. Saudi Arabia's
Al Tayyar Travel Group may rise after its founder
Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar said he would retain his 14.6 percent
stake in the company despite his resignation as vice chairman
and managing director. The stock has tumbled 10.7 percent in the
last two sessions.
In Qatar, Ezdan Holding and Commercial Bank of
Qatar may come under pressure from profit-taking after
surging in the run-up to MSCI's emerging markets index
rebalancing, which increased their weightings at the end of
Monday.
On global markets, Asian shares have fallen on Tuesday after
twin surveys showed China's manufacturing sector in the grip of
its worst slump in several years, raising fresh fears about the
health of its economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300 index
have dropped about 2 percent each, while Japan's
Nikkei has fallen 3 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)