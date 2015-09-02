DUBAI, Sept 2 Gulf stock markets may remain
under pressure on Wednesday after oil prices plunged, but firmer
global equities may soften the blow.
Oil futures fell 8 percent on Tuesday, erasing all gains
made in the previous session, after a stronger than expected
build in U.S. crude oil inventories and weak U.S. manufacturing
data. Oil has extended losses by about 2 percent in Asian trade
on Wednesday, with Brent back down at $48.50 a barrel.
Meanwhile global equity markets, which had dropped on
Tuesday because of poor manufacturing data from China, appear to
be steadying.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was nearly flat as Chinese markets reduced
intra-day losses and Japan's Nikkei rose 1.1 percent.
MSCI's emerging markets index has inched up 0.1
percent.
Although this may help offset some damage to Gulf investor
sentiment on Wednesday, the persistent volatility seen in both
commodities and equities is likely to leave regional bourses at
the mercy of speculative players, while more conservative
investors stay on the sidelines, waiting for the dust to settle.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)