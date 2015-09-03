DUBAI, Sept 3 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Thursday as oil prices appear to be steadying after wild swings this week and global equities are more stable with China closed for holidays.

Oil has edged down on Thursday on an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories and a stronger dollar, but a recovery in Asian shares after Wall Street posted a near 2 percent gain overnight is helping support oil.

Brent crude traded at $50.33 per barrel at 0508 GMT, roughly the same level where it was when Saudi Arabia's bourse closed on Wednesday. Other Gulf stock markets closed earlier in the day, when oil was weaker.

If this background restores Gulf investors' confidence, Dubai could be the biggest beneficiary, having tumbled 4.1 percent in the last two sessions, more than any other market in the region.

Heavyweight Emaar Properties has come under particularly heavy pressure, falling 8.3 percent in the same period.

But any potential recovery is likely to be fragile.

"With global markets still reeling from the severe bout of risk aversion triggered by the devaluation of the Chinese yuan, sentiment in GCC markets is expected to remain fragile in the near term," Abu Dhabi's Invest AD said in a note on Wednesday.

"Investors will be sensitive to any significant developments on the global front, especially those related to oil prices and emerging market assets." (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)