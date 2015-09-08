DUBAI, Sept 8 Qatar's stock market may rise on
Tuesday after the country's finance minister said his cabinet
would not scale back economic development projects or cut state
subsidies for fuel and food in response to low oil and gas
prices.
Steady Brent crude prices may help other Gulf
bourses consolidate, but Egypt may pull back further after
business tycoon Naguib Sawiris criticised the Cairo government
for slow economic reforms, while the country's agriculture
minister was arrested on suspicion of corruption.
The comments by Qatar's Finance Minister Ali Sherif
al-Emadi, who said state finances were healthy and required no
adjustments, set Doha apart from other wealthy Gulf Arab oil
exporting states; the other five members of the Gulf Cooperation
Council have begun to curb spending or review costly consumer
subsidies because of the plunge of energy prices since last
year.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia's market reacted positively
to comments by its own finance minister who said that while cuts
would be made, they would not affect the most important economic
projects.
In Egypt, Sawiris, one of country's wealthiest businessmen,
said on Monday that he had not invested any of the $500 million
he pledged to his country in March because of the slow pace of
reforms promised by the government.
The chairman and chief executive of Orascom Telecom, Media
and Technology blamed bureaucracy and middle-level
officials in Egypt for what he called "stagnation".
Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Salah El Din Mahmoud Helal
resigned on Monday and was arrested on suspicion of corruption
shortly after leaving the cabinet building. The prosecutor
general's office said it was investigating ministry officials
including Helal on suspicion of taking bribes in exchange for
granting land licences.
In Dubai, first announcements from the Cityscape property
show have started trickling in, which could boost some real
estate and related stocks.
Engineering and construction firm Drake and Scull
said on Tuesday it had won 96.1 million dirhams ($26.2 million)
in contracts in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait. Conglomerate Dubai
Investments announced details of its Mirdif Hills
project, a mixed-use residential, commercial and retail
development in Dubai spread across 3 million square feet; it
provided no financial information, however.
On global markets, Asian stocks have edged up on Tuesday
after a six-day losing streak, but gains were capped as a slump
in China's imports raised fears of a more severe slowdown there.
Chinese stock indexes have dropped more than 2
percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)