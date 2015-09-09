DUBAI, Sept 9 Gulf stock markets may extend gains on Wednesday after oil prices and global equities rose, although bourses in the region remain volatile and prone to speculative moves.

Asian shares caught a tailwind on Wednesday on the heels of strong rallies in the United States and Europe, with Japanese stocks on course for their biggest one-day gain in 4-1/2 years.

Major Wall Street indices all posted gains of more than 2 percent overnight. European stocks also had a banner day on news Germany's imports and exports hit record highs in value terms in July.

The stock market rally supported oil prices which have edged up in Asian trade. Brent crude has risen 0.6 percent to $49.80 per barrel by 0500 GMT.

These factors may keep investor sentiment in the Gulf positive, although investors spooked by last month's rollercoaster may quickly sell into any rallies.

In Saudi Arabia, the banking sector may rise further on hopes lenders will benefit from the interest rate increase in the United States expected in coming months. Demand deposits in the kingdom carry zero interest.

"The Federal Reserve Bank may tighten its monetary policy in the fourth quarter this year, which may bode well for the credit margins of Saudi banks given that demand deposits constitute 69 percent of total deposits," Albilad Capital said in a note on Tuesday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)