DUBAI, Sept 10 Middle East equity markets may
retreat on Thursday, in line with oil prices and global stocks
and in the absence of strong domestic catalysts.
Brent crude was down 1 percent at $47.11 by 0500 GMT on
Thursday as weak Japanese and Chinese economic data fuelled
concerns that low levels of investment could further erode
already slowing global growth.
The same data, as well as overnight losses on Wall Street,
has weighed on Asian stocks. The Nikkei index, which had
surged 7.7 percent a day earlier, has fallen 3.2 percent and
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was 1.7 percent lower after rallying 3.2 percent
on Wednesday.
The rise of markets in the Gulf and Egypt on Wednesday was
largely driven by the global rally and its reversal is likely to
affect the region as well. Asia is one of the main destinations
for exports from the Gulf such as oil, gas and petrochemicals.
Domestic news flow in the Middle East has been thin. Egypt's
central bank reported late on Wednesday a sharp rise in current
account deficit, which widened to $12.2 billion in the fiscal
year that ended in June from $2.7 billion the previous year.
However, analysts said the rise was largely due to changes
in accounting for financial support from the Gulf countries.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Anand Basu)