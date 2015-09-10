DUBAI, Sept 10 Middle East equity markets may retreat on Thursday, in line with oil prices and global stocks and in the absence of strong domestic catalysts.

Brent crude was down 1 percent at $47.11 by 0500 GMT on Thursday as weak Japanese and Chinese economic data fuelled concerns that low levels of investment could further erode already slowing global growth.

The same data, as well as overnight losses on Wall Street, has weighed on Asian stocks. The Nikkei index, which had surged 7.7 percent a day earlier, has fallen 3.2 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.7 percent lower after rallying 3.2 percent on Wednesday.

The rise of markets in the Gulf and Egypt on Wednesday was largely driven by the global rally and its reversal is likely to affect the region as well. Asia is one of the main destinations for exports from the Gulf such as oil, gas and petrochemicals.

Domestic news flow in the Middle East has been thin. Egypt's central bank reported late on Wednesday a sharp rise in current account deficit, which widened to $12.2 billion in the fiscal year that ended in June from $2.7 billion the previous year.

However, analysts said the rise was largely due to changes in accounting for financial support from the Gulf countries. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Anand Basu)