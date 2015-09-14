DUBAI, Sept 14 Equity investors in the Gulf may
remain cautious about opening new positions on Monday, with oil
prices falling again and global markets wobbling ahead of a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting.
Brent crude slipped 0.7 percent by 0500 GMT as
weakening demand weighed on markets, although U.S. futures
, down just 0.1 percent, received some support from
reduced American drilling.
Asian shares came under pressure after Chinese markets were
hit by soft economic data. The CSI300 index and
Shanghai Composite Index were down about 3 percent each
by 0500 GMT after growth in China's investment and factory
output missed forecasts in August.
China is one of the main destinations for exports from the
Gulf, both of crude oil and products such as petrochemicals, and
its weakness may hurt economies in the region.
Some investors, however, believe Gulf stocks would benefit
from a potential U.S. interest rate hike which could be
announced after a meeting on Sept. 16-17.
"GCC equities, especially the banking sector which
contributes to approximately a quarter of the market, should
also benefit (from higher rates) particularly in peg-supported
countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar as regional
fundamentals remain strong especially vis-à-vis other frontier
or emerging markets which can face even more currency
challenges," said Bernard Caralp, chief investment officer and
head of asset management at SEDCO Capital.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)