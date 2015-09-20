DUBAI, Sept 20 Gulf stock markets may come under pressure on Sunday after oil prices tumbled and the decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged provided only a modest boost to emerging market equities.

Oil prices slumped on Friday, with U.S. crude falling 5 percent, after a selloff in Wall Street equities offset the positive impact of a third weekly decline in the U.S. oil rig count.

U.S. crude futures settled down $2.22, or 4.8 percent, at $44.68 a barrel. Brent, the global oil benchmark, fell $1.61, or 3.3 percent, to $47.47.

Wall Street, in turn, fell because the Fed's decision on Thursday to cling to its near-zero interest rate policy heightened concerns that slackening global growth would hit corporate earnings.

Stocks in emerging markets, which are more vulnerable to higher U.S. interest rates, briefly welcomed the Fed's decision to postpone an interest rate rise, but their bounce faded with the persistent sell-off in developed markets.

Also, most markets in the Middle East will close for a few days from Wednesday for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and investors may be reluctant to open new positions ahead of the extended break.

Saudi Arabian banks, however, may get some support after dropping last week on concerns about Saudi Binladin Group (SBG) which was suspended from new contracts after the crane collapse in Mecca which killed 107 people. Analysts say most local banks have exposure to the company and some investors became concerned about its ability to service debt.

But a senior Saudi official said late on Thursday that the kingdom would keep making payments to SBG for ongoing work and its review of the company's current jobs after last week's Mecca crane disaster is to ensure it meets safety standards. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)