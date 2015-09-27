DUBAI, Sept 27 United Arab Emirates stock
markets look set to consolidate in quiet trade on Sunday as they
reopen after a break for Eid Al-Adha, with the global market
environment slightly negative.
The Dubai stock index, which last closed at 3,633
points in thin trade, faces technical resistance around 3,700
points, which has capped it since the end of August.
Global market moves late last week do not suggest Dubai will
stage a strong test of this resistance. Since Dubai last closed,
Brent oil has edged down nearly 1 percent to $48.60 a
barrel, while MSCI's all-country world equities index
has dropped 0.6 percent.
There was an upward revision to U.S. gross domestic product
data on Friday and on Thursday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said she and other Fed policymakers do not expect recent
economic and financial market turmoil to significantly alter the
central bank's policy.
While this was positive for U.S. stocks, expectations for
U.S. monetary tightening tend to be slightly negative for
Dubai's property-related stocks.
Most other major Middle East bourses remain closed for Eid
on Sunday, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar due to reopen on Tuesday
and Egypt on Monday this week.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)