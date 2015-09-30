DUBAI, Sept 30 Middle East bourses may rebound
moderately on Wednesday after the global market environment
improved overnight.
Regional stocks sank on Tuesday because of low oil prices
and a sell-off across emerging markets, especially in
commodity-related shares. But on Wednesday, oil is roughly where
it was on Tuesday afternoon in the Gulf, with Brent crude
just below $48 a barrel, while MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.6
percent.
This may encourage Gulf investors returning from Eid al-Adha
holidays to bargain-hunt cautiously in sectors such as Dubai
real estate, which were sold indiscriminately earlier this week.
Dubai's stock index, which last closed at 3,554
points, has dropped near technical support around 3,500 points,
from which it bounced twice earlier in September. It faces
technical resistance around 3,700 points, which has been the
ceiling this month.
A monthly Reuters survey of 15 leading Middle East fund
managers, published on Wednesday, found them favouring United
Arab Emirates stock markets over others in the region by a large
margin.
Fifty-three percent of fund managers said they expected to
raise equity allocations to the UAE in the next three months,
while none expected to cut them - the biggest bullish balance
for UAE equities since the survey was launched in September
2013.
