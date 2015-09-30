DUBAI, Sept 30 Middle East bourses may rebound moderately on Wednesday after the global market environment improved overnight.

Regional stocks sank on Tuesday because of low oil prices and a sell-off across emerging markets, especially in commodity-related shares. But on Wednesday, oil is roughly where it was on Tuesday afternoon in the Gulf, with Brent crude just below $48 a barrel, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.6 percent.

This may encourage Gulf investors returning from Eid al-Adha holidays to bargain-hunt cautiously in sectors such as Dubai real estate, which were sold indiscriminately earlier this week.

Dubai's stock index, which last closed at 3,554 points, has dropped near technical support around 3,500 points, from which it bounced twice earlier in September. It faces technical resistance around 3,700 points, which has been the ceiling this month.

A monthly Reuters survey of 15 leading Middle East fund managers, published on Wednesday, found them favouring United Arab Emirates stock markets over others in the region by a large margin.

Fifty-three percent of fund managers said they expected to raise equity allocations to the UAE in the next three months, while none expected to cut them - the biggest bullish balance for UAE equities since the survey was launched in September 2013. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)