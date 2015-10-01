DUBAI Oct 1 Middle East stock markets look set to rise on Thursday in response to firmer oil and global equities, as Brent oil edge up about 1 percent to near $49 a barrel and Asian stock markets climb following a Wall Street surge.

Gulf bourses began rebounding on Wednesday from several days of falls and this process may continue, although modest trading volumes this week suggest many investors are not betting on an extended rally.

Saudi Arabia may be encouraged by news that Citigroup and emerging markets-focused investment manager Ashmore Group have obtained licences to invest directly in Saudi stocks, bringing the number of foreign institutions licensed to do so up to at last three.

However, with oil prices stubbornly low, global markets turbulent and a date when Saudi Arabia might join emerging market equity indexes still distant, inflows of foreign funds into the market are expected to remain very gradual. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)