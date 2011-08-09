1305 GMT - Saudi Arabia's index ends at a five-month low, as most shares retreat in reaction to a panic sell-off in U.S. and Asian markets on fears of a new global downturn.

The benchmark ends 0.8 percent lower at 6,009 points, its lowest close since March 7.

Bellwether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) falls 1.3 percent and Al-Rajhi Bank drops 0.7 percent.

World stocks sank sharply for a 10th session running on Tuesday, racking up a 20-percent loss since early May.

Brent crude shook off sharp losses to gain over $1 on Tuesday, supported as investors edged back into riskier assets after a sharp sell off in recent sessions.

"I expect the regional markets to rebound strongly as soon as the global markets stabilize," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.

"However, if oil falls below $70 in a sustained decline, there will be a negative impact on regional economies." ---------------------------------------------------------------

1130 GMT - Egypt's index drops 4.8 percent to a new two-year low, tracking U.S. and European markets lower on worries for the global economy.

Shortly after the open, trading is halted for half an hour but then resumes for the rest of the shortened Ramadan session.

"Definitely what we are seeing in the market today is a direct reaction to what is going on in the global markets," says Tarek Abaza, trading manager in Naeem Brokerage.

"Many clients are afraid to buy stocks even at their low prices," he adds.

All the 30 listed firms on the index mark up losses. Financial firm Pioneers Capital drops 6.1 percent and Orascom Telecom 3.2 percent. ---------------------------------------------------------------

1020 GMT - UAE and Qatar's bourses end in the red after seeing steady declines through the day as investor confidence is shaken following a slump in global stocks.

Dubai's index falls 2 percent to 1,444 points and Abu Dhabi's benchmark drops 1.3 percent to 2,578 points.

Heavyweights Emaar Properties loses 3.8 percent and Emirates NBD drops 2.3 percent.

"As the dust settles, a lot of regional investors will look at their backyards and feel more confident," says Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.

"Yes, nobody wants to catch a falling knife but there are good buying opportunities out there. Lot of companies with good fundamentals have fallen sharply in the last few days. The earnings growth this year has been strong overall."

Qatar's index falls 1.8 percent to close at 8,071 points, its lowest close since March 8.

Heavyweight Industries Qatar slumps 4.1 percent.

Qatar Electricity and Water dips 1.5 percent. The firm reported a second-quarter net profit of 443.6 million Qatari riyals, rising 40.97 percent from the year ago period, according to statement on the bourse.

Qatar National Bank bucks the trend and ends 0.07 percent higher. ---------------------------------------------------------------

0913 GMT- Oman shares fall victim to a region wide sell-off as increasing concerns over weakening global growth put pressure on investor confidence.

The benchmark ends 1.8 percent lower at 5,505 points, crossing a two-year low.

Large-caps tumble, with Bank Muscat falling 4.3 percent while and Bank Dhofar slumps 8.6 percent.

There are no gainers.

"We do expect the trigger for the market to come in the form of valuations and might see liquidity improving post-Eid as global uncertainties calm down," says Kanaga Sundar, head of research at Gulf Baader Capital Markets.

Oman Telecommunications Co.'s (Omantel) eases 0.2 percent, giving back earlier gains. It said yesterday its second-quarter net profit was unchanged from a year-ago as expenses rose on the back of new recruitments and improvement in employee benefits.

Elsewhere, Kuwait's index falls 1.5 percent to 5,870 points, hitting a fresh seven-year low.

Logistics firm Agility slumps 5.6 percent. --------------------------------------------------------------

0809 GMT - Saudi Arabia's index tumbles to a five-month low on open, and all shares are down, reacting to a rapid downgrade in the outlook for U.S. and global economic growth.

The benchmark drops 4.3 percent to 5,803 points, its lowest level since March 7.

Bellwether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) slumps 5.2 percent, Al-Rajhi Bank drops 4 percent and Saudi Kayan Petrochemicals sags 6.4 percent.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 recovered from sharp losses in early European trade on Tuesday, as investors edged back into riskier assets after a heavy sell-off the previous session. By 0718 GMT Brent crude was 22 cents lower at $103.52. ---------------------------------------------------------------

0642 GMT - Qatar shares plunge to a five-month low in early trade with investors taking cues from a drop in neighbouring UAE and a boarder sell-off in Asian shares earlier in the day.

The Gulf state's benchmark drops 1.9 percent to 8,057 points, its lowest level since March 9.

Heavyweight Industries Qatar tumbles 4.1 percent and Qatar Islamic Bank is down 1.4 percent. Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan drops 3.2 percent, while Barwa Real Estate sheds 3.5 percent.

Major indexes across Asia tumbled between 2 and 7 percent in early trade, following a drop of more than 6 percent on Wall Street on Monday in the first trading session since the historic downgrade of the United States' AAA credit rating by Standard & Poor's.

"The more oil loses ground and the more fears on recovery and global growth, it will affect commodity prices and regional performance," says Marwan Shurrab, vice-president and chief trader at Gulfmena Investments.

U.S. crude CLc1 fell $3 to $78.31 on Tuesday, after touching $75.71, its lowest since September 2010. --------------------------------------------------------------

0612 GMT - UAE's property stocks drag down the two bourses, tracking losses in Asian markets and stirring new concerns in the Gulf over the debt crisis in Europe and U.S.

Dubai's benchmark falls 2 percent to 1,432 points and Abu Dhabi's index slips 0.4 percent to 2,604 points.

Real estate stocks Emaar Properties drops 3.9 percent and Arabtec sheds 3.7 percent. Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties tumbles 5 percent and Sorouh Real Estate is down 3.3 percent.

"Although, these drops are making many names very attractive to invest in, no one likes to catch a falling knife," says Mohammed Yasin, CAPM Investment chief investment officer.

"Investors will wait till the dust settles before coming back in the short-term."

Elsewhere, Oman's index trades near-flat. -------------------------------------------------------------

0541 GMT - Gulf bourses are likely to fall further from already beaten down levels on Tuesday, as a global rout triggered by a historic downgrade of U.S. credit rating shows no signs of abating.

Major indexes across Asia tumbled between 2 and 7 percent, following a drop of more than 6 percent on Wall Street on Monday.

"It is expected to be a red day today based on last night's U.S. markets performance and early Asian markets performance," says Mohammed Yasin, UAE-based CAPM Investment chief investment officer.

"Sentimental factors like panic, fear and lack of confidence are dictating the direction of markets rather the fundamentals of companies."

Brent crude plunged to a six-month trough below $99 a barrel on Tuesday in a two-session drop of more than $10, on fears of energy demand. The drop will increase concerns in Gulf states, like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, that rely heavily on oil-driven revenues.

Most Gulf markets ended lower on Monday, but their fall was steadied after the European Central Bank said it was buying bonds of euro