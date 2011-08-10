CAIRO Aug 10 Egypt's benchmark share index closes higher after three days of sharp declines that took shares to their lowest level since April 2009.

The index ends 4.1 percent higher at 4,662 points.

Share trading was halted on the Egyptian Exchange on Tuesday after the index fell 5 percent, tracking U.S. and European markets lower on fears for the global economy.

"The gain is all a rebound from the drastic fall, simply a correction, especially that Egypt was one of the most to fall in the region," says Omar Darwish, a trader at CIBC Brokerage.

"We will see leaps in finance and real estate stocks that were suspended."

Egypt's biggest-listed developer, Talaat Moustafa , which reported a 44 percent decline in its first-half net profit on Wednesday, closes 5.4 percent higher, after falling 4.5 percent on Tuesday.

Investment bank EFG-Hermes jumps 7.2 percent while financial services firm Pioneers Holding closes up 7.1 percent.

Commercial International Bank (CIB) , Egypt's biggest private bank by assets, rises 2.4 percent and is the bourse's most traded stock with over 63.1 million Egyptian pounds ($10.6 million) worth of its shares changing hands.

Heavyweight Orascom Construction Industries (OCI) is the bourse's second most active stock with over 33.3 million pounds worth of its shares traded. OCI is the index's top gainer, leaping 10 percent.

"Those who bought OCI's share at 225 pounds during the deline, a price not seen since the 2008 subprime crisis, profited when they sold the stock at 254, so there was high activity there," says Margo Moussa, an analyst at Arab Finance Brokerage.

All 30 constituents on the index rise. ($1 = 5.961 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Mikhail)