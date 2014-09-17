DUBAI, Sept 17 Dubai's bourse may remain soft on
Wednesday as retail investors temporarily take money from the
market in order to participate in the initial public offer of
Emaar Malls Group (EMG), while Saudi Arabia and Egypt look more
positive.
The Dubai index fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday because
of selling by retail investors and closed very near its
intra-day low of 4,977 points, indicating that selling pressure
may persist.
That followed an announcement by Emaar Properties,
Dubai's largest developer, that institutional investors had
fully subscribed to their tranche of the $1.58 billion IPO of
EMG. The announcement appeared to prompt retail investors to
submit more share purchase applications for their own tranche.
Emaar aims to sell about 30 percent of the offered stock to
retail investors. Some of them are now worried that since
allocations will be made on a pro rata basis, they will not get
nearly as many EMG shares as they want unless they submit large
quantities of orders.
Elsewhere in the region, markets in Egypt and Saudi Arabia
look bullish after coming out of profit-taking bouts.
The Cairo index added 0.9 percent to 9,534 points
in the last session. It faces resistance at 9,749 points, its
early September high.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark rose 0.6 percent to 10,993
points on Tuesday and faces chart resistance at 11,160 points,
the level at which it peaked last week.
On global markets, Asian shares were tentatively higher on
Wednesday morning after Wall Street rebounded on speculation
that the Federal Reserve would maintain its pledge of low
interest rates.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)