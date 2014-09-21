DUBAI, Sept 21 Contractor Drake and Scull
may support Dubai's bourse on Sunday after announcing a
fresh $130 million contract, while Abu Dhabi's bourse could face
major resistance as it approaches its May high.
Drake and Scull said on Sunday its new contract was from
Saudi developer Gulf Related.
Dubai's bourse rose 2.3 percent last Thursday and
Abu Dhabi added 1.2 percent on foreign demand as funds
tracking the FTSE All-World index were adjusting their
portfolios ahead of the inclusion of a few more stocks from the
United Arab Emirates in the benchmark.
The newly-added stocks - Deyaar, Union Properties
and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank - may come
under pressure on Sunday as the demand from foreign funds wanes.
Also, Abu Dhabi's index, which closed at 5,233 points in the
last session, faces chart resistance at 5,255 points, the May
high which it hit ahead of its upgrade to emerging market status
by another index compiler, MSCI.
Qatar's bourse could also pull back after hitting a
fresh all-time high last Thursday thanks to the FTSE index
adjustments.
Market heavyweight Industries Qatar said at the
end of last week it had put its multi-billion-dollar Al Sejeel
petrochemical project on hold and was studying a new scheme
instead that would yield better returns.
The global background is neutral as stock markets around the
world closed nearly flat on Friday but a major source of
uncertainty is now gone after Scotland voted to remain in the
United Kingdom.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)