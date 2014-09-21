(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, Sept 21 Dubai's bourse edged up in early
trading on Sunday on the back of property and construction
companies, while markets in Abu Dhabi and Qatar pulled back.
Dubai's index added 0.6 percent. Contractor Drake
and Scull was one of the top gainers, rising 2.3
percent after the firm said it had won a $130 million contract
from Saudi developer Gulf Related.
Developers Deyaar and Union Properties
also added 2.3 percent each. The stocks will become part of the
FTSE All-World index from Sept.22.
Abu Dhabi's index retreated 0.6 percent as National
Bank of Abu Dhabi fell 3.9 percent.
Qatar's bourse pulled back 0.8 percent after hitting
a fresh all-time high last Thursday. Shares in Industries Qatar
slipped 0.5 percent after the company said it had put
its multi-billion-dollar Al Sejeel petrochemical project on hold
and was studying a new scheme instead that would yield better
returns.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)