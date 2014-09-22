(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, Sept 22 Most markets in the region moved
very little in early trade on Monday as bourses in the United
Arab Emirates and Qatar consolidated after one-off foreign fund
inflows.
S&P Dow Jones has upgraded the UAE and Qatar to emerging
market status from Monday and funds tracking its benchmark moved
into both markets at the end of last week, causing an upswing,
which was followed by a pull-back in the last session.
Some stocks from the region have also become constituents of
FTSE indexes for the first time, further exacerbating their
price moves.
Dubai's index was nearly flat in early trade amid
mixed performance by individual stocks. Mobile phone operator du
was the main support, adding 2.5 percent, while top
developer Emaar Properties, down 0.4 percent, was the
main drag.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark was also unchanged. Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank fell 2.2 percent and Sharjah Islamic Bank
dropped 3.5 percent, but telecommunications firm
Etisalat rose 1.3 percent.
Qatar's index was almost flat with an even split
between gainers and losers. Bourses in Kuwait and Oman
also barely moved.
Egypt's bourse edged down 0.5 percent as property
firm Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development fell 1.4
percent. The stock had surged 11 percent in the two previous
sessions after the company announced a bullish sales target for
its major project.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French and
Martin Dokoupil)