DUBAI, Sept 24 Saudi Arabia's stock market,
which slid in its last session following the announcement of a
large initial public offer, may remain under pressure on
Wednesday as the kingdom prepares to celebrate the Muslim
holiday of Eid al-Adha.
The main Saudi index fell 1.2 percent on Monday, its
biggest decline in three months, as investors started to set
aside cash for next month's flotation of National Commercial
Bank IPO-NACO.SE (NCB), the kingdom's largest bank by assets.
NCB will sell 15 percent of its shares to the public and
place a further 10 percent with a state fund, it said on Sunday.
The IPO is expected to be one of the largest ever in the Gulf
region.
The bourse was closed for Saudi Arabia's National Day on
Tuesday. The country's public sector is expected to shut down
for all of next week and perhaps some of the following week to
celebrate Eid al-Adha and the stock market will also be closed,
though for a shorter time with exact dates yet to be announced.
That may deter local investors from opening new long
positions, especially with global markets in a risk-averse mood
following the start of U.S.-led military strikes against the
Islamic State group.
Elsewhere in the region, Dubai contractor Drake and Scull
may attract some interest after saying on Wednesday it
had won a 189 million dirham ($51.5 million) contract for
mechanical, electrical and plumbing work at the Al-Dara Hospital
and Medical Center in Riyadh.
Also in Dubai, subscriptions close on Wednesday for retail
investors in the $1.58 billion initial public offer of Emaar
Malls Group, a subsidiary of Emaar Properties, and two
days later for institutional buyers.
Hopes for favourable pricing lifted Emaar shares 1.3 percent
to 11.80 dirhams in the last session. The stock faces resistance
at 12.00 dirhams, its early September peak.
