DUBAI, Sept 25 Dubai's bourse edged down in early trade on Thursday as investors focused on newly listed retail and restaurants start-up Marka, while other markets in the region also slipped.

Marka shares were up 65 percent - having doubled in price at one point - as they listing on Thursday in the first flotation on the emirate's main stock market since 2009 and dominated trading volume on the bourse. Dubai's main index pulled back 0.4 percent.

Thursday is the last day when institutional investors can sell stocks on the market in order to raise cash and subscribe for the initial public offer of Emaar Malls Group, a subsidiary of Dubai's largest listed developer Emaar Properties.

Subscription closes on Friday and sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that the institutional tranche had been subscribed 7.5 times at the top end of the 2.50-2.90 dirham price range.

Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.1 percent as shares in major lenders National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank fell 2.0 and 0.8 percent respectively.

Qatar's index was nearly flat with an equal split between losers and gainers.

Egypt's benchmark inched down 0.1 percent as banking and property blue chips pulled back. Commercial International Bank edged down 0.4 percent and developer Talaat Moustafa Group fell 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)