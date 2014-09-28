(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Sept 28 Emaar Properties supported Dubai's bourse in early trade on Sunday while newly listed start-up Marka continued to dominate trading volumes and other markets in the region moved very little.

Marka, which aims to develop a retail and restaurants business, jumped 59 percent when it listed last Thursday. The stock slipped 0.6 percent shortly after opening on Sunday and accounted for most of the value traded in Dubai.

The emirate's main index edged up 0.4 percent on the back of Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed developer, which rose 1.7 percent. The firm's subsidiary, Emaar Malls Group (EMG) IPO-EMAR.DU, closed subscriptions for its initial public offer last Friday and is due to announce the final offer price on Monday.

Sources told Reuters last week the deal was likely to be priced at the top of the range, raising $1.58 billion, after being heavily oversubscribed.

Abu Dhabi's index added 0.2 percent thanks to telecommunications operator Etisalat, which gained 0.9 percent.

Qatar's bourse was nearly flat with an even split between gainers and losers. Benchmarks in Kuwait and Oman were also almost unchanged. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)